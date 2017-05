11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was robbed by three males of his cellphone at Carlton and Sylvan. The victim located the car they fled in about a half hour later near Home Depot. Police pulled the car over near the Citgo station on Reservoir Avenue. They have on man in custody. Two are still outstanding and there is a manhunt for them in the surround area of the Citgo Station on Reservoir/Lansing Street area. If you live in the area and see someone in you backyard call 911.

