Bridgeport News: Minvan Smashes Into Wall On Railroad Avenue

11:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– It took firefighters about a half hour to extricate a man who drove his minivan into the wall on Railroad Avenue from Norman Street just past Went Park. Assistant Fire Chief Caldaroni told me the man (who appeared to me to be an older man) will be alright after the crash.

I guess I’ll have to say editorial here as I say I marveled at how all the first responders worked like well conducted symphony. With the loud roars of the nearby rescue and ladder truck the firefighters worked systematically, mostly without verbal communications. Each first responder knew what their assignment is for each unique situation. The vehicle was stabilized with wooden blocks, and the wheels chocked. A freighter at the ready on a hose just in case any the fluids that spilled from the vehicle ignited. The Hearst tool cutting the hinges off the doors and any other obstacle so that they can get the man out of the van. EMS workers getting inside the van to help with patient care. Let’s not forget the police officers that were first on scene letting firefighters and EMS know the situation before they arrive as well as blocking off traffic from the scene. I know tensions are running high in the city and the state, but one thing we can count on being the best are the police, firefighters and EMS in Bridgeport and our surrounding towns!