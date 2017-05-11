Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Officer In The Police Involved Shooting ID’d

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police have identified the officer involved in the police involved shooting on Fairfield Avenue the other day as 30-year-old Patrolman James Boulay.  He has been placed on administrative leave per protocol and pending a Connecticut State Police Investigation.  The officer is reported to have been on the force for two years and has no record on any disciplinary action.

 

Patrolman Boulay opened fire on a teen and his passenger as the teen reportedly tried to run over officers with his stolen vehicle after  hitting a number of vehicles going down Fairfield Avenue the wrong way.  Two officer were injured after being hit by the car.  The teen was killed by the gunfire.

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.