Bridgeport News: Officer In The Police Involved Shooting ID’d

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police have identified the officer involved in the police involved shooting on Fairfield Avenue the other day as 30-year-old Patrolman James Boulay. He has been placed on administrative leave per protocol and pending a Connecticut State Police Investigation. The officer is reported to have been on the force for two years and has no record on any disciplinary action.

Patrolman Boulay opened fire on a teen and his passenger as the teen reportedly tried to run over officers with his stolen vehicle after hitting a number of vehicles going down Fairfield Avenue the wrong way. Two officer were injured after being hit by the car. The teen was killed by the gunfire.