City Of Bridgeport Hosts the Mobile Vietnam Beterans Memorial Wall 'The Wall That Heals'

BRIDGEPORT, CT –The City of Bridgeport and The Association of Naval Veterans Port 5 is hosting the world traveled Vietnam Veterans Memorial ‘The Wall that Heals’. ‘The Wall that Heals’ is a mobile half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C. built by The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Inc. through Sunday at Seaside Park.

The wall was opened to the public on Friday with a ceremony that opened with a Huey Helicopter Eagle One from the Stratford Police Department. State Senator Tony Hwang reminded the audience that freedom is never free. City Council Member Tom McCarthy delivered remarks on behalf of Mayor Joe Ganim who is currently out of the country. McCarthy said that when the Vietnam Veterans returned home a part of them stayed there, but when they came home they received dismissal from the public. Vietnam Veteran Tom Balog of Trumbull said the veterans were disrespected and spit on. Balog said he was fortunate to not personally experience that type of treatment. Bridgeport Vietnam Veteran Jack Lyons said the wall means a lot to him because many veterans lost their lives and he was lucky enough to come back. There were 58,220 American lives lost in the war that lasted over 19 years.

The memorial will be open to the public . through Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and is open 24 hours. There is no admission charge but donations are accepted.