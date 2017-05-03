DoingItLocal Will Probably Be Going Part Time

This really hurts. I’ve been appealing for sponsorship for months now. So far we raised $66 in monthly donations from 12 people.

The Valley Indy Sentinel in two days have raised just shy of $ 10,000.

At this rate I will have no choice but to go part time at the end of the month and post just twice a day with no breaking news as it is breaking.

If you want to prevent this from happening, I just need 1% of our followers to subscribe $1 a week at: https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal

or one time donations at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=VmGj0ABeJZD9IirKoTsKQaEluLt6sO1qL2QnSARICQyCn0an_6vzi2KevWIjp1hA9hsWZG