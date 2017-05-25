End Possibility of Mileage Tax Study

#HARTFORD, CT – Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) today helped lead bipartisan passage of a bill ending the possibility of Connecticut joining a multi-state effort to study the implementation of a mileage tax. Senator Duff has been a strong opponent of the mileage tax since the idea was first floated in 2015.

After the state Department of Transportation in 2015 entered into a multi-state federal study to examine how vehicles travel along roads in the Northeast, Senator Duff strongly objected to a part of that study that evaluated a vehicle mileage tax.

“My reaction and the reaction of the Senate Democrats to this concept was quick and clear: a vehicle mileage tax does not have support here in Connecticut,” said Senator Duff. “Today’s bipartisan vote officially puts an end to this debate; however, it is still critically important that Connecticut pursue sensible solutions to fund our transportation infrastructure.”

Last month, the commissioner of the State Department of Transportation wrote to the I-95 Coalition ending Connecticut’s participation in the group coordinating the research of the tax. Today’s vote will prevent the state from reengaging in the process.

