Fairfield News: Hit And Run Turns Into Medical Call

On 04/30/2017 Fairfield Police responded to a hit and run collision that occurred at the intersection of School Rd. and Round Hill Rd. where a juvenile was operating a vehicle and fled the scene after a minor collision with another vehicle. After a phone conversation with the juvenile’s parent, officers went to an address on Gay Bowers Rd. in Fairfield to check on the welfare of the juvenile. While they were on the scene, the Fairfield Dispatch Center reported that there was a juvenile who was “Having chest pains or a heart attack” in the rear yard of the residence. Officers located a male juvenile in the yard with an injury to his chest.

The investigation revealed that after the juvenile was involved in the minor crash on School Rd, he fled the scene and arrived at his home where he called the police. The juvenile was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The juvenile was accompanied by a parent. This incident is currently still under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)

This news report is made possible by:http://stopalandscaping.com