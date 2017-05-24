Fairfield News: Organizing Your Digital Photos

[Fairfield, CT, May 22, 2017] Are your photos in a cluttered mess? If the answer is yes, you may want to attend a program at the Fairfield Public Library—Brilliant Pixels. This program is a follow-up to our popular photo organization presentation last fall. It will be held in the Rotary Room at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road on Saturday, June 17 at 1 pm.

In this session the emphasis will be on digital photo collections. Most people have hundreds or even thousands of digital pictures on their phones and devices. Learn how to curate, condense and edit them so they are easy to locate, appreciate and share. Walk away with an understanding of eve-changing technology and the inspiration to achieve your photo-organization goals. Methods and services that are available for storing digital images will be reviewed.

Isabell Dervaux has 30 years of experience as an illustrator and educator. She is passionate about photo organization and is a member of APPO and NAPO-NY. Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information and to register for this event call 203-256- 3160, or visit us on the web www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org . Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter: www.twitter.com/fairfieldpublib and Facebook: www.facebook.com/fairfieldlibrary.

