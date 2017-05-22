Fairfield News: Robbery Suspect

#Fairfield CT–On May 20th, 2017 at 10:41am the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a residential burglary at 155 Moody Avenue in Fairfield. The male depicted in the video committed the residential burglary in which he forced entry to an unoccupied home and stole jewelry from an upstairs bedroom. We are seeking assistance from the public as to the identity of this subject.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary, or the suspect pictured below, is asked to please call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637)