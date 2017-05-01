Fairfield News: Snap Chat Joke Deemed School Threat

#Fairfield CT–On 05/01/2017 at 06:13am, the Fairfield Police were alerted by an anonymous complaint that a juvenile student posted a potential threat on the social media application “Snap-Chat”. The anonymous complaint indicated that a student posted a digital picture of an assault-type rifle with overwritten text “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The investigation revealed that there were two juveniles involved, of which both were located at their respective homes in Fairfield as they were leaving for school. It was also determined that the message was posted as a private joke. The photo was determined to be that of an airsoft rifle located in the home of the juvenile who posted the “Snap-Chat.” Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department School Safety Unit at (203)255-8342, or Text-A- Tip to CRIMES (274637)

(Fairfield Press Release)

This report is made possible by:http://www.allkidsdentalct.com/