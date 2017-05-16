Fairfield News: Turn That Music Down!

Here is the press release from Fairfield Police on the story we told you about last night while it was happening:

#Fairfield CT—

On 05/15/2017 at 9:32pm a Fairfield Police Officer responded to 1011 Fairfield Beach Road on a report of unreasonably loud music. Upon arrival to the area, the officer observed extremely loud music which was unreasonable and creating a public disturbance. Contact was made with the person responsible for the house, Anthony Paqale Guillaro 07/06/63 of Ridgefield CT, who was advised to turn down the music. Guillaro refused to turn down the music, and in turn raised the volume, and pushed the responding officer to get off his property.

Anthony Paqale Guillaro 07/06/63 was arrested and charged with violation C.G.S 53a-182: Disorderly Conduct after blasting unreasonably loud music outside his residence at night and refusing to turn it down when asked to do so by an officer. Guillaro was also charged with violating C.G.S 53a-167a: Interfering after getting in an officer’s face, putting his hands on said officer and actively resisting arrest. Guillaro was released on a $1,000.00 cash bond and given the appearance date of 05/30/17, at 0930 hours, at G.A. 02: Bridgeport Superior Court.Guillaro also refused to sign his fingerprint cards when asked to do so by officers.