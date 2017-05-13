Flags To Fly At Half Staff To Honor Cops Who Have Passed

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 15, 2017, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a national observance that pays tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. It is recognized annually during National Police Week.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Dedicating your career towards protecting the safety of others while potentially putting your own life at risk takes a certain kind of person, and we are forever grateful for the service these brave men and women give to our communities,” Governor Malloy said. “Those who serve in law enforcement deserve our utmost respect for the work they perform each and every day. They safeguard our families, our homes, and our neighborhoods, and they personify what it means to be a public servant. The service of those who have given their lives in the line of duty will be forever honored. On Peace Officers Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the members of the law enforcement community who we’ve lost, and we also honor their families, who have sacrificed so much. We thank them tremendously.”

“National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day reminds us of the many sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “At every level of government, these men and women work under demanding and sometimes dangerous circumstances in total commitment to our laws and our people. We appreciate their dedication and their integrity. They are public servants and role models and we thank them for their service.”

