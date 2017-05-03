Governor Reappoints Katz To Consumer Counsel

#Hartford CT–Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he is re-appointing Elin Swanson Katz of West Hartford to serve another five-year term as Consumer Counsel for the State of Connecticut. The Consumer Counsel is responsible for advocating on behalf of Connecticut consumers on issues relating to electricity, natural gas, telecommunications, and water.

“Throughout her tenure in the position, Elin has been a strong advocate on behalf of the Connecticut’s utility customers to serve as their voice in state government on a wide variety of complex issues,” Governor Malloy said. “I thank her for her willingness to continue in this role for another term.”

“Representing Connecticut’s consumers as Consumer Counsel has been the highest honor of my career, and I thank Governor Malloy for this re-nomination, as well as his support and his leadership on consumer issues, including his support for innovation towards cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy,” Katz said. “I am humbled by the prospect of serving the consumers of Connecticut for five more years and will work diligently on their behalf.”

Katz has served as the state’s Consumer Counsel since being appointed to the position by Governor Malloy in October 2011. Prior to that, she worked in both the public and private sectors, including as a lawyer for Day Pitney LLP in the Environmental and Land Use Department, and as associate counsel for the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection. She also taught at Trinity College, was a professional writing consultant, and served on the West Hartford Board of Education.

The Office of the Consumer Counsel is an independent state agency authorized to participate on behalf of consumer interests in all administrative and judicial forums and in any matters in which the interests of consumers with respect to public utility matters may be involved.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: