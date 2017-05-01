Governor- Seagull To Oversee Consumer Protection

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he is appointing Michelle Seagull of Glastonbury to serve as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP).

Seagull has served as Deputy Commissioner of the agency since 2011, and has filled the position of Acting Commissioner since Jonathan A. Harris stepped down from the position last month. Previously, she was a partner at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, where her practice focused on issues related to unfair competition laws.

“Since joining the Department of Consumer Protection in 2011, Seagull has served as a strong advocate to protect Connecticut citizens from unfair business practices and unsafe products, while enforcing the federal and state laws that ensure a fair and regulated marketplace for all,” Governor Malloy said. “Her experience in this area leaves me with no doubt that she will be a dynamic commissioner who will lead the agency enthusiastically on behalf of our residents.”

“I want to thank the Governor for appointing me as commissioner, and for his confidence that I can continue to serve consumers and businesses in our state,” Seagull said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished in my time here. We’ve streamlined our licensing and complaint processes, made great strides to improve public health and safety, and educated Connecticut residents about the best ways to be safe in today’s marketplace. I look forward to building upon these accomplishments with our team of dedicated public servants.”

Seagull received her B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

DCP licenses and registers over 280,000 individuals and businesses in over 200 different categories. In addition, the agency enforces the state’s consumer protection and product safety laws, mediates disputes between consumers and businesses, and regulates multiple industries, including the liquor, pharmaceutical, food, gaming and retail gasoline industries.