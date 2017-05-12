Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Bank Robbery

Posted on Posted in Lights and Sirens, Norwalk

Norwalk Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred today, May 12, 2017, at 11:30a.m. at the First County Bank located at 700 Connecticut Avenue. The suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note, implying she had a gun. The suspect is described as a light skin black female, in her late twenties or early thirties, approximately 5’4”, stocky build with short black hair pulled behind her neck in a bun or ponytail. The suspect was wearing black framed glasses and a blue Walmart employee vest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or Detective Serio at 203-854-3188. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.