Norwalk News: Death Investigation Arrest

On August 16, 2016, the Norwalk Police Department responded to an unresponsive male medical aid call at 146 Silvermine Avenue, the Connecticut Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center. Thomas Lanza, a fifty- year-old resident of the facility was transported to the Norwalk Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Department of Developmental Services (DDS) is responsible for the planning, development and administration of complete, comprehensive and integrated statewide services for persons with intellectual disabilities. Norwalk Police Detective Dominick Cisero assumed the death investigation. After a lengthy investigation including multiple search warrants and employee interviews it was determined, that Jamal Lee was the person responsible for Thomas Lanza’s care on August 16, 2016. It was also determined that there was negligence in that care by not following the documented level of care protocol. Based on the investigation an arrest warrant was obtained for Jamal Lee, a DDS employee. Jamal Lee turned himself at the Norwalk Police Department on May 16, 2017.

Arrested: Jamal Lee, 40 of 385 Pearl Harbor St. Bridgeport

Charges: Criminally Negligent Homicide

Bond: $5000

Court: May 25, 2017