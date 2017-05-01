Norwalk News: Murder Suicide In Norwalk

On May 1, 2017, at 12:32 a.m., Patrol Officers were dispatched to 66 Wilton Avenue. The complainants had gone to this address to check on a co-worker, who had not shown up for work. The complainants reported that they observed their co-worker lying on the floor through a window. The complainants kicked in the door and found the co-worker deceased. They also observed a male sitting in the apartment holding a firearm. The complainants fled the scene and called police. Arriving officers attempted to speak with the male but he refused. The Norwalk Emergency Services Unit Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with the male. The male continued to refuse to communicate with the officers. During the standoff, officers heard a single gunshot. Tactical Officers utilized a camera to observe the interior of the apartment and saw that the male was deceased. Tactical Officers then entered the apartment and confirmed two deceased persons. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit remain on scene investigating. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also assisting with the investigation.

The deceased victim has been identified as Melissa Wilkinson, 33 years-old of 66 Wilton Avenue. The deceased suspect has been identified as Mark Wilkinson, 55 years-old of 66 Wilton Avenue. Melissa Wilkinson is Mark Wilkinson’s daughter.

(Norwalk Press Release)