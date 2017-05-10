Norwalk News: Theft Arrest

During February 2017, Norwalk Detectives received an employee theft complaint from Norwalk Transit District. The investigation determined that Otis Weeks, a Norwalk Transit District employee, had stolen over $20,000 from August 2016 thru February 2017. Weeks manipulated the payroll, adding hours to certain employee’s pay, which generated a separate paycheck. Weeks then stole these checks, forging the employee’s signatures in order to deposit them. Weeks was arrested by Norwalk Detectives after turning himself in this morning. Detective Dominick Cisero was the lead investigator.

Arrested: Otis Weeks, 39 of 11 Carlin Street Norwalk

Charges: Larceny 1, Identity Theft 3 (25 counts) and Forgery 2 (25 counts)

Bond: $100,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)