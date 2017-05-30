Stratford News: Traffic Stop Nets 6 Arrests

On 05/24/2017 Detectives of the Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit were conducting surveillance in the area of Bruce Ave when we observed a Nissan Maxima that had committed several MV violations. The Nissan was occupied (6) times. The area of Bruce Ave is of concern to Detectives due to recent robberies, car thefts as well as a recent shooting. Detectives conducted a MV stop on the Maxima and upon further investigation, located several grams of marijuana as well as a loaded .380 semi automatic handgun and ski mask. All parties in the vehicle were placed under arrest. The following individuals were charged.

James Graziani DOB 03/14/98 South Ave Bridgeport- Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a

Donte Algarin DOB 01/10/97 Jackson Ave Stratford- Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a, Poss Narcotics CGS 21a-279(a), Poss Controlled Substance CGS 21a-279(c)

Jacquez Smith DOB 01/26/99 Thompson St Stratford- Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a

Devin Dotson DOB 07/31/98 Pine Hill Ave Stamford- Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a

Alfredo Ortiz DOB 08/16/98 Homeside Ave West Haven- Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a

Carl Capers DOB 09/20/97 Mcgrath Crt Stratford- (2) Counts Weapons in a MV CGS 29-38, Carrying a Pistol W/O Permit CGS 29-35 and Poss Marijuana CGS 21a-279a, Failure to Wear Seatbelt CGS 14-100a©(1)

All Parties were issued a Court Date of 06/05/2017.

