Road Construction To Cease During Holiday Weekend

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that all regular construction-related activity on Connecticut state roads and highways will be suspended beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 and lasting through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 in order to accommodate travelers during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. Only work of an emergency nature will be performed during this period.

“Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest travel days of the year, and we do not want our state’s residents to worry about any additional delays because of roadwork this weekend,” Governor Malloy said. “Connecticut has many great places to visit this summer season, and I encourage all of our citizens to plan ahead and drive safely.”

“The Department of Transportation does its best to minimize the impact of road work on travelers,” Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James P. Redeker said. “We are now at the height of the construction season, with projects all around Connecticut. Suspending work on a busy holiday weekend only makes sense.”

CTDOT is on pace to resurface 255 two-lane miles of state roadways this construction season, which typically runs each year from April 1 through November 30.

Commuters in Connecticut searching for real-time travel information should visit the CTDOT’s recently launched Travel Smart website at www.CTTravelSmart.org

. The system incorporates data collected from the state’s robust Statewide Intelligent Transportation System network and Highway Operations Center and consolidates real-time travel information into a customizable, personalized user experience providing dynamic functionality, such as trip planning and subscription services.

