Service-Stolen Vehicle Prevention

#Stratford CT–In response to some recent activity in the Town of Stratford the Police Department once again reminds residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity. Below are some tips to help prevent your car from theft or thefts of items in the car. The vehicle owner/operator is the first defense for deterring theft.

WHAT ATTRACTS A CAR THIEF?

 Leaving your car unlocked or the windows down.

 Leaving your keys in the car or a spare key hidden in the car.

 Leaving your car unattended.

 Parking in poorly lit places with low visibility.

 Leaving valuables and packages in your car.

 Cars not protected with an anti-theft device.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CAR

 Don't leave your keys in your car.

 Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardless

of how long you plan to be gone.

 Park in well-lit areas.

 Keep your car in a garage if you have one.

 Park in lots that have attendants.

 Use an anti-theft device whenever you leave your car.

 Immediately report any suspicious activity to the police (for a non emergency contact 203-385- 4100)

