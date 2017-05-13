Southport News: Dunkin Donuts Robbery Update

7:29pm–The Fairfield Police received a 911 call from an employee of Dunkin Donuts in Southport, 3355 Post Rd. The employee reported the Dunkin Donuts was just robbed at gun point. Two suspects were described: One was a black male wearing a black jacket, a black neoprene type mask, carrying an umbrella. The second was a black female wearing a head band or bandana type garment, with a black jacket. The male and female suspects entered the store together, and the female went to the counter. The female ordered a donut, and when the cashier opened the cash drawer, the male pulled out what appeared to be a silver semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the cashier. The male jumped over the counter, stole the entire cash tray, then headed for the front door.