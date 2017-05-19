Stratford EMS Open House

May 21 through the 27 is National EMS Week. To start National EMS Week 2017, Stratford EMS will be opening it’s doors and inviting the public in for an Open House on May 21 between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Join us for a fun filled morning for all ages to learn more about Stratford EMS and our volunteers. There will be refreshments, giveaways and many different informational booths. Meet and take pictures with Star Wars and Ghostbusters characters!

Bring your teens to apply for our explorer post. Bring your kids for kid friendly activities, ambulance tours and giveaways. We will have membership applications available. Overflow parking will be available at Town Hall (2725 Main Street). We hope to see you there!

Applications for new volunteer membership will be available!