Stratford News: Homicide Arrest

On 05-29- 2017 Brandyn Ford age 24 of Stratford was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Andre Pettway. Ford was arrested after members of the Stratford Police Department Special Response Team served a warrant at his residence. The warrant and arrest are the result of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by the Stratford Police Detective and Patrol Divisions. Ford was unable to post a 1.5 million dollar bond and has been brought to court this morning.

Ford was charged with the following:

Murder 53a-54a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle 29-38 Rick of Injury to Minors 53-21 Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree 53a-63

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm 53a-203 Carrying a Pistol without a Permit 29-3

(Stratford Police Press Release)