UPDATE: Captain Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police Department said a 27 year old male who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries. The victims name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

7:30PMish– A person was shot on Girabaldi Avenue by two males who fled in a dark colored car. Witnesses told me they heard 4-5 shots but thought it was fireworks.