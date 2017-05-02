Stratford Police Need You To Help Take A Byte Out Of Crime

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department is investigating the theft of computer equipment from a construction site on Barnum Ave in the area of Agresta Terrace on 04-18- 17. The suspect entered an equipment truck and stole various pieces of computer equipment. The equipment is manufactured by Trimble and is estimated to be valued at $50,000.00. Some pieces are marked “Dalling #2”. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Todd Moore at 203-381- 6902 or tmoore1@townofstratford.com.

(Stratford Police Press Release)