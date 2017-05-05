Trumbull News: Juvenile Apprehended In Car Thefts

#Trumbull CT–A 17-year old Stratford resident was apprehended and a second un-identified youth escaped early Sunday morning as they were checking unlocked cars parked on Jerusalem Hill. They fled when Police arrived but the one male was located hiding nearby. On April 23, 2017, shortly after 5:00 a.m., a resident on Jerusalem Hill called Police when he saw two males attempting to enter parked cars. The resident directed an arriving Officer to where he saw the males running. The resident and the officer then found one suspect hiding in a nearby driveway, the other suspect was not located.

Officers determined both subjects had arrived in a vehicle that had been stolen from Stratford and left nearby. Several additional vehicle keys were found and further investigation has linked one of those keys to a second stolen vehicle. The Seventeen year-old juvenile was charged with Criminal Trespass, Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny and was referred to Juvenile Court. Trumbull Detectives are continuing to investigate in order to identify the second suspect and possibly identify other vehicles involved.

(Trumbull Police Press Release)

