University Of Bridgeport President To Step Down

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport

#Bridgeport CT– University of Bridgeport Tweeted today that President Neil A. Salonen will be stepping down.  The president Tweeted that June 3o, 2018 and signals time to “pass the baton” as the university looks to its centennial anniversary.

 

UB News said “Under his stewardship, UB more than tripled its revenue, balanced its budget, and established a substantial endowment. Enrollment has climbed to a current 30-year high of nearly 5,700 students.”

http://news.bridgeport.edu/news-releases/president-neil-a-salonen-to-leave-the-university-of-bridgeport-next-year/

 

