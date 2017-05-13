Westport CT– Missing Kayaker

(Westport, CT) At approximately 11:55 a.m. on this date, the Westport Police Department’s Communications Center received a 911 call from a concerned citizen regarding a kayaker possibly in distress. The caller reported that she observed a yellow kayak in the water and that a person appeared to be clinging to it. The area where the kayak was spotted was the waters off of Soundview Avenue.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area, and the first one on scene reported that he had located a yellow kayak washed up on the beach. Concerned that the vessel’s operator was still in Long Island Sound, the Westport Police Marine Unit was activated. Additionally, the United States Coast Guard and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were notified. The Coast Guard advised that they would be sending vessels to aid in the search. The Westport Police Marine Unit was the first one to arrive in the area and begin checking the waters. Shortly after the search began, an officer stationed on Soundview Avenue was approached by a male who stated that the kayak that had washed up on the beach belonged to him.

The person explained that he and a family member (who was in a separate kayak) launched in Southport and had planned to boat to Westport. He said that shortly after he got underway he was thrown from the kayak as the water was extremely choppy. He stated that he was able to hold onto the kayak’s paddle and was able to use it to assist him in getting back to shore. The kayaker went on to say that he came ashore at the Sherwood Island State Park.

Although the kayaker had been in the water for an extended period of time he appeared to be uninjured and declined medical attention. It should be noted that the kayaker was wearing a personal flotation device and it likely played a big part in this positive outcome.

