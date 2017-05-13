Westport Gets New Marine Unit

#Westport– On 05/09/17, the Westport Police Department announces the arrival of its new Marine vessel, Marine 1. The boat is an all season 10 meter NAIAD Marine Patrol Vessel.

In 2012, after more than 14 years of service, the former Marine 1 was retired due to safety and mechanical issues. Since then, Police and Town personnel have worked diligently to acquire the vessel which arrived today. Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said, “The new vessel is critical to our Marine Patrol Division, giving us a boat that’s in the water 365 days a year. I would like to thank the surrounding towns of Norwalk and Fairfield who assisted us with mutual aid these past few years while our boat was being built.” The vessel was driven from Rhode Island to Westport by the Westport Marine Division Officers.

(Town of Westport Press Release)