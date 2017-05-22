Westport News: Cyber Tips Leads To Child Porn Arrest

#Westport, CT– In March 2016, the Westport Police Department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a residence in Westport had uploaded child pornography. An investigation into the source led to the home of Daniel Krulewitch. A search warrant was executed on his home in April 2016 by the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau and the regional Technical Investigations Unit. Searches of the contents of his electronic devices revealed over 50 images of child pornography. In addition, investigators found an instant messenger software application that contained conversations with underage persons and attachments of images and “selfies”of nude underage persons in sexually explicit positions Archived screen shots of chat conversations between Krulewitch and these underage persons were also located.

On May 19, 2017, Daniel Krulewitch, 52, of Westport, CT turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-196d Possession of Child Pornography 1 st Degree, 53-90 Enticing a Minor and 53-21 Risk of Injury. Krulewitch was released after posting $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 25, 2016.

(Westport Police Press Release)