Westport News: Some One’s Been Sleeping In My Bed

Westport CT–On 05/12/17 at approximately 7:15pm, Westport Officers responded to Turkey Hill Road South on a motor vehicle complaint. The victim stated that she called police when her overnight guest (Bradford Brown) left her home and took her vehicle without her permission. The victim stated that Brown spent the night at her home since he had no place to stay. She stated that later during the day he was highly intoxicated and was sleeping in her bed upstairs. The victim woke Brown up, then he stormed downstairs and left the residence. Brown then took the victim’s vehicle and drove off. Officers stopped Brown on Morningside Drive South. Officers could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Brown’s breath, his eyes were red and glassy and his speech was slurred and slow. Brown was asked to conduct the field sobriety tests and he declined stating he did not wish to be tested. Brown was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters. He refused to submit to the breath test. He was processed for the above listed charges and was held on a $1,000.00 bond. He was assigned a court date of 05/22/2017 in Norwalk.

(Westport Police Press Release)