Bridgeport, CT- Mayor Joe Ganim, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode announced today that the Fire Department has been awarded two separate Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants totaling $219, 091. The first award was in the amount of $152,176 to be used for an Operation and Safety training program for the cities firefighters. The second grant was in the amount of $66,915 to support the purchase of a Cascade System used for filling the firefighter’s air tanks, replacing the current, dated, 34 year old system currently used by the department.

“Being awarded these two grants by FEMA is enormously beneficial to not only our Fire Department but to the citizens of Bridgeport,” said Mayor Ganim. “These grants will allow the courageous members of our fire department to have access to better operational and safety training. Providing our firefighters with the very best training and equipment possible will go a long way in making sure we are doing all we can as a city to keep our fire department safe so they can serve and keep our citizens as safe.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This well-deserved funding will help ensure that Bridgeport Fire Department has the best, most-up to date equipment and safety and training resources available to help save lives while protecting their own. Bridgeport firefighters are brave, selfless heroes who risk their lives every time they respond to a fire or emergency. I congratulate the Bridgeport Fire Department and thank them for all they do to keep Bridgeport safe.”

Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode said, “I am very thankful and appreciative of Senator Murphy, Senator Blumenthal, and Congressman Himes for their constant efforts in assisting our department in gaining access to these extremely beneficial funds through the AFG Grant (Assistance to Firefighter Grant). With cardiac arrest being the #1 cause of death among firefighters, it is essential that we provide our team with the very best training in the areas of personal fitness and wellness. These grants will also allow us to replace our 34 year old air compression system that allows us to fill our firefighter’s tanks. This was something the department desperately needed, as our current system was on its last legs. These grants will give us the tools to be better trained and equipped to meet the needs of the people of Bridgeport.”

Included below are brief descriptions of the awarded programs:

Cascade System (Operations and Safety) : Grant will support the purchase a Cascade System for filling SCBA cylinders. The new system will replace a 34 year old system (one of only two in Bridgeport) that has reached the end of its useful life. This project will dramatically improve the BFD’s ability to support air replacement needs allowing it to more efficiently fill 45-minute SCBA cylinders as well as the vehicle-based cascade system used at emergency scenes. The system’s intended location places it within close proximity to Fairfield and Trumbull. Should either town have an air management issue or major incident the system will be easily accessible for inter-agency use.