Bluefish Will Welcome Their 4-Millionth Fan Tonight

#Bridgeport, CT – A milestone moment will take place at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard tonight, as the Bluefish will welcome their 4-millionth fan in franchise history to the stadium. The 861st fan that walks through the turnstiles on Friday will receive the special title of 4-millionth fan.

The Bluefish take on the Sugar Land Skeeters beginning at 7:12 p.m., with gates opening at 6:12 p.m. This evening is also Freebie Friday, where the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Full Team Card Set, presented by Dot Generation. Tickets: http://bf1.glitnirticketing.com/bfticket/web/captcha.php?event_id=52

“This will be a truly exciting event during our already-historic 20th Anniversary Season of Bluefish baseball,” says Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “We would like to thank all the fans that made this possible throughout the years and encourage everyone to take part in Bluefish history this homestand and beyond.”

This lucky fan will receive the star treatment and be a member of the Bluefish family for life. They will receive a LIFETIME PASS to any Bluefish game at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, a personalized Bluefish jersey, a Bluefish hat, a team-autographed baseball, an interview on the Bluefish broadcast during the game, a meet-and-greet with manager Luis Rodriguez following the game, and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Be sure not to miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime. For tickets, please call (203) 345-4800, visit www.bridgeportbluefish.com or visit The Ballpark at Harbor Yard Box Office.