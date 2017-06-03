Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Boys And Girls Village At St. James Festival

Posted on Posted in Small Business Shout Out, Stratford

The Boys & Girls Village Work to Learn program, which provides employment experiences, life skills training and asset building to 16-20 year old at-risk youth, will

be selling items they created (pictured below) and marketing their businesses Do Me A Favor and Design IQ & Print at the Stratford Main Street Festival tomorrow, 10:00am-5:00pm.

The festival will be at the St. James Church area of Main Street. Please come out to support them! We hope to see you there!

 

Visit their websites at : www.domeafavor.net    or   www.designiqandprint.net
Or on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/Do- Me-A-Favor-223380988000021/
https://www.facebook.com/ Design-IQ-Print- 622600784547954/

