Bridgeport Bluefish Welcome 4 Millionth Fan

#Bridgeport, Conn. – June 17, 2017 – On Friday evening, the Bridgeport Bluefish welcomed their 4-millionth fan in franchise history into The Ballpark at Harbor Yard. Four-year- old Chase Kaldawy of Easton, CT was the lucky fan who walked through the turnstiles. “We are extremely proud that we have reached the 4-millionth fan mark,” says Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “This milestone is a testament to our organization and how the community has embraced us. We have a tremendous fan base and we look forward to making sure that everyone has a great experience every time that they come out to the ballpark.”

Chase spun the turnstile during the top of the first inning. In addition to receiving a commemorative “4 Millionth Fan” official Bluefish jersey, Chase received a lifetime pass to any Bluefish game at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, a Bluefish hat, a team-autographed baseball, an interview on the Bluefish broadcast during the game, a meet-and- greet with Manager Luis Rodriguez following the game, and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Chase attended the game with his parents, Showky and Nikki, and his older brother, Camden.