Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services Seeks Input From Residents

#Bridgeport, CT- As part of its preparation for accreditation as a local public health department, the Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services is seeking input from residents of Bridgeport for its strategic plan. Listening sessions with the public are being held throughout the City during the month of June. Each session will provide a brief overview of the findings from the Community Needs Assessment followed by a discussion of community health priorities. Suggestions for the Health Department initiatives are welcome, as well as recommendations for addressing critical health concerns.

Each session will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

132nd 135th 136th District:

City Council members Evette Brantley, John Olson, Mary McBride-Lee, Richard Salter, Jose Casco Alfredo Castillo

Location: Central High School, 1 Lincoln Blvd

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

130th and 131st District:

City Council members Katie Bukovsky, Scott Burns, Denese Taylor-Moye, Jack Banta

Location: John J. Cox Student Center, University of Bridgeport, 244 University Avenue

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

137th 138th 139th District:

City Council members Milta Feliciano, Aidee Nieves, Anthony Paoletto, Nessah Smith, Eneida Martinez, James Holloway

Location: McGivney Community Center, 338 Stillman Street

