Bridgeport News: 2 Adults And Child Hit By Vehicle

5/31/2017–12:12pm–#Bridgeport CT–Yesterday, Bridgeport Police responded to a serious collision at 557 Harral Avenue where a 2003 blue Acura sedan veered into pedestrians walking in front of Junco’s restaurant and continued pinning two children and an adult against the establishment’s wall. There was no skid marks observed.

Two children and a female adult were transported to Bridgeport Hospital via AMR medics. One child, 8 yrs, suffered compound fractures to the legs. He was listed in guarded yet stable condition. The second child, 8 or 9, and adult listed in stable condition.

Allen Pearson, driver, was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital for medical treatment .

Allen J. Pearson of Sherman Street Bridgeport was arrested for Reckless Operation 14-222. No Insurance 14-213b, Operating an Unregistered Car 14-12a, and Failure to Obey Stop Sign 14-301.