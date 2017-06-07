Bridgeport News: Another Wild Crash

10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me that a pick up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Brooklawn Avenue. Skid marks could be seen on the opposite side of the road near Suburban Avenue when it came back to the other side of the road, hit a metal sign, a utility pole knocking power out in the area and then hitting a car parked on Lawrence Street. You can see the turf was dug up as the car was pushed by the impact into the yard. Witnesses said the man was hanging out of the car when he hit the metal sign and after impacting the car attempted to run from the scene. He was heard telling the first responders he liked the colors of the emergency lights. He is suspected to allegedly be on a narcotic.