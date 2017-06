5:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for the Good Samaritan who called police to report that a child AND a dog were allegedly left in a car with the windows up at 4543 Main Street. The Good Samaritan remained on the phone and directed police as the driver of the car returned to the car and was attempting to leave. Police did apprehend the driver and were investigating. EMS was called to evaluate the child. There was no word on any arrests at this time.