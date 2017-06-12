Bridgeport News: Fugitive Murder Suspect Apprehended

#BRIDGEPORT, CT – Bridgeport Police announced that fugitive murder suspect Terrell Evans was apprehended on June 9, 2017. Evans is being charged with Manslaughter in the 1st degree, carrying without a permit, weapons in his motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a weapon. Evans (4/22/95) of 103 Dorus Street, Stratford, CT, is responsible for the death of Kyree Kennedy that occurred on at 20 Reed Street, Bridgeport on May 2, 2017. The Bond for Evans has been set at $250,000. He was arraigned in court on June 9, 2017. Through the efforts of the Homicide Detectives, Gang Intelligence and the Fugitive Task Force they were able to apprehended Evans.

