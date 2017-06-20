Bridgeport News: High School Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault

Bridgeport, CT – Captain Porter announced today that the Bridgeport Police have arrested Laura Ramos, (DOB 3/23/86), of Pond Point Avenue, Milford, CT. Ramos, a teacher at Central High School was charged with sexual assault in the second degree. The charges stem from reports of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male student. Ramos is held on a $50,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for June 28, 2017. The arrest was a collaboration of work by the BPD Detectives Bureau, School Resource Officers, and the Superintendent’s Office.

