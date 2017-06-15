Bridgeport Summer Reading Kicks Off

#Bridgeport, CT- The Bridgeport Public Library is uniting with libraries nationwide in Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) ‘Build a Better World.’ Join the Bridgeport Public Library on June 24, 2017 at 2:00P.M.to kickoff off ‘Build a Better World’ summer reading program at The Burroughs and Saden Memorial Library, 925 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT. Entertainment will be provided by musician duo Down Home Frolic: Dan Gardella, fiddler extraordinaire and Fran Block, banjo, accordion and percussionist.

“This is a great summer program for our children. We hope that parents are able to take advantage of the various activities and resources the city has to offer. The library and this reading program provide kids with free, safe, and educational summer fun,” said Mayor Ganim.

Sign up online at Bportlibrary.org and keep track of all the wonderful books you read this summer. For every book read, one dollar will be donated by our Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library to buy new children’s books. Early readers, children, teens and adults are all invited to participate. The more you read the bigger the build of children’s collections!

Bridgeport library locations will also be offering an array of programs for all ages to help better your world and the world of those in the community all summer long. Magicians, crafts, yoga, movies and more! During each month, the library also invites patrons to participate in their ‘Build a Better World’ donation drive. Pet supplies, school supplies and diapers will be the focus of donations over the summer months.

All events are free and open to the public. Reading sign-ups will go live on the library website after the kickoff. Patrons are encouraged to visit the website for more information on all these events and to sign up for the summer reading program. For more information visit bportlibrary.org or call your local Bridgeport Public Library location.

