Fairfield News: 2 Arrested In Country Club Break In

#Fairfield CT–As we were first to report as it was happening, on 06/11/2017 at 12:35am, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a burglar alarm activation at the Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Road. Officers arrived and discovered two suspects inside the building. The suspects fled on foot shortly before they were taken into custody by responding officers on Old Oaks Rd. near the golf course.

Rayquon Davis (DOB 05/23/1995) was arrested and charged with violations of Connecticut General Statutes 53a-101 Burglary in the First Degree, 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer, 53a-108 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, 53a-48/53a- 125b Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, 53a-49/53a- 125b Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and 53a-48/53a- 101 Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree. He is currently being held on $5000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 06/22/2017.

Ismael Quintero (DOB 04/13/1995) was arrested and charged with violations of Connecticut General Statutes 53a-101 Burglary in the First Degree, 53a-48/53a- 101 Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree, 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer, 53a- 108 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, 54-206(a) Possession of a Dangerous Weapon,53a-49/53a- 125b Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree, and 53a-48/53a- 125b Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Sixth Degree. He is currently being held on $5000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 06/22/2017.