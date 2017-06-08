Fairfield News: Baby Raccoons Visit Fire Station

2:15PMish– Around 2:15pm the mail carrier informed firefighters that baby raccoons were inside the fire station bay at Fairfield Fire Station 2 on Jennings Road. One hid behind a soda and vending machine, the other in a corner just outside the bay doors. Animal control came to help trap raccoons. Animal Control Officer Miller said the mother raccoon is nocturnal and asleep and probably doesn’t know the babies are missing. He said they will release them in the area later tonight and the mother will locate them.