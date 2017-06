#Fairfield CT– On June 14th Dr. Duffy of the Norwalk Veterinary Hospital (left in the picture) and Sue Gabriel (in pink) present a check to the Fairfield Police K-9 Division. The women co-chaired a fund raiser on April 8th at St. Ann’s Club in Norwalk to benefit both the Norwalk and Fairfield Police K-9 divisions. The presented a check for ten thousand three hundred and seventy two dollars and seven cents to Fairfield Police during the police commissioner meeting on June 14th.