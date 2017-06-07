Fairfield News: Skimming Device Found At Peoples Bank ATM

Saturday, June 3rd–2:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A customer called police after locating skimming device at the People’s Bank ATMs at 1940 Black Rock Turnpike on Saturday. Fairfield Police said a skimming device was found at the door to enter the vestibule of the ATM. A skimming device allows information from the debit/credit cards to be read. Small cameras were found on the side of the ATMs to record the pin numbers as customers entered them. Fairfield Police were called to the scene but were told that the Secret Service is investigating. The Secret Service later collected the devices so any information collected did not find its way to the thieves.