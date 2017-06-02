Fairfield Public Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library will be having their Beach Read Book Sale Tuesday, June 13 through Monday, June 19. The sale will be held at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road, during regular library hours.

A wide selection of books, CDs and DVDs for adults and children will be specially priced, and the selection will be regularly updated throughout the sale. Only cash payments will be accepted for purchases made at this sale. The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library raise money to support Library programs such as One Book One Town, Soundwaves concerts, the Kershner Gallery, Author Luncheons, Mini Golf, and Children’s programs. The Book Sale always welcomes books, CDs and DVDs in good condition. Donations may be dropped off at the receiving room near the circulation desk at the Main Library.

