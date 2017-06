1:40pm–UPDATE: Woman is safe with first responders and the cameras are back on showing free flowing traffic

1:24pm–#cttraffic–#Milford CT–#Stratford CT– Report of a suicidal person attempting to jump off the Moses Wheeler Bridge that crosses Stratford/Milford over the Housatonic River. The person is reported to be on the northbound side. The traffic cameras have been turned off so I cannot tell if the highway has been shutdown. Expect delays.

This post is made possible by: