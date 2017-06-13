New Enhanced Photos Of The Walmart Bank Robber

#Norwalk CT–Norwalk Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred May 12, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at the First County Bank located at 700 Connecticut Avenue. The suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note, implying she had a gun. The suspect is described as a light skin black female, in her late twenties or early thirties, approximately 5’4”, stocky build with short black hair pulled behind her neck in a bun or ponytail. The suspect was wearing black framed glasses and a blue Walmart employee vest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or Detective Serio at 203-854-3188. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.